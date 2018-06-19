Happening today: Bapist-Attala to hold reception for new CEO

Baptist Memorial Health Care has named Rob Coleman the CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala. He will also hold the same position at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo.

The hospital will host a welcome reception to introduce Coleman to the community on Tuesday, June 19 from 5-7 p.m. in the hospital lobby. The event is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

Coleman comes to the hospital from Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he served in a variety of roles since 2010. In his most recent position ‒ assistant vice president of clinical operations ‒ he oversaw the operations of multiple areas throughout the hospital. Before coming to Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, he worked as a director in a Community Health Systems hospital.

“Rob has proven to be a gifted leader,” said Chris Anderson, vice president and head of Mississippi operations for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “He has succeeded in every position he has held, and I’m confident he will continue to excel as Baptist Attala’s administrator.”

Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women and a Master of Health Care Administration degree from Belhaven University. He and his wife, Jessica, have one son named Carter.

Baptist Attala is a 25-bed community hospital serving the Attala County community and surrounding areas. It offers inpatient and outpatient services, as well as a 24-hour emergency department. The hospital became affiliated with Baptist Memorial Health Care in May 2017 when Mississippi Baptist Health Systems and Baptist Memorial Health Care signed a shared mission agreement. That partnership made Baptist Memorial Health Care Mississippi’s largest health care organization.

