Happening today: Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting (agenda)

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen will hold its first meeting of October tonight….
During the meeting, the board will address unclean properties and approve payments and cleaning assessments.
The meeting will be held at City Hall beginning at 5:30 pm.
The complete agenda can be viewed below.
Lashawn says:
Thanks for posting AGENDA n minute with mayor which is a quick review of Tuesday board meeting. I have been absent Sept n now Oct meetings will resume attending again in November as my schedule permits. Great place to get information first hand regarding the business affairs of the city of KOSCIUSKO!