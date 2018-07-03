Happening today: Kosciusko Board of Aldermen to meet (agenda)

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen will hold its first meeting of July tonight.
The meeting will be held at City Hall beginning at 5:30 pm.
The complete agenda can be viewed below.
Jon Williams says:
We seem to be going through a lot of policemen.