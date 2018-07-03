Home » Local » Happening today: Kosciusko Board of Aldermen to meet (agenda)

Happening today: Kosciusko Board of Aldermen to meet (agenda)

Posted on

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen will hold its first meeting of July tonight.

The meeting will be held at City Hall beginning at 5:30 pm.

The complete agenda can be viewed below.

One thought on “Happening today: Kosciusko Board of Aldermen to meet (agenda)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*