Happening today: Kosciusko Homecoming Parade (times, route, lineup, etc.)

The Kosciusko School District will continue to celebrate homecoming with the annual Homecoming Parade Thursday, Sept. 21….

Homecoming Parade day schedule:

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Floats begin to lineup

6:00 pm – Homecoming Parade begins

6:30 pm – Pep-rally (south lawn of the courthouse)

2017 Homecoming Parade Route

Floats will line up along Washington St into First Baptist Church Parking lot. That area is marked on the map with an orange line.

The parade will begin at the Northeast Corner of the Square in front of President’s Inn.

Roads around/near the square will be closed beginning at approximately 5:00 pm. Vehicles on the square will be allowed to leave, but after 5:00, no vehicles will be let through.

Coleman Street intersections with S Natchez Street and S Huntington Street will remain open to through traffic until the parade begins.

The South Huntington Street/East Jefferson Street Intersection (marked on the map with an orange circle) will remain open for a time up until the beginning of the parade.

Due to safety concerns from the City of Kosciusko and Kosciusko Police Department, ALL floats will unload at the Kosciusko Jr. High. Parents will pick up their children at the junior high.

For any questions on the parade route or street closings, call City Hall at 662-289-1226.

2017 Homecoming Parade Line Up

Police car

Pre-K Floats

A. McDaniel

B. Dodd/Carlise

C. Wilson/Gowan

D. Parker/Carter

Kindergarten Floats

A. Coats/ Grantham

B. Burrell/Henderson

C. Moore/Pearson

D. Clark/Crosby

1st Grade Floats

A. Dixon/Kyle

B. McClellan/Howell

C. McBride/Deason

D Dew/A. Parker

2nd Grade Floats

A. Howard, Moss, Jenkins, Snuggs

B Woffard, Moore, Russell, McCafferty

3rd Grade Floats

A. Hill/Meggs/Williams/Standard

B. Ellard/Mitchell/Browning/McAdams

4th Grade Floats

A. Newsom/Talley/Lawrence

B. Burns/Busby/Utroska

C. Stafzefski/Norris/Dawson

5th Grade Floats

A. Stafzefski/Sanders/Johnson/Adcock

B. Anderson/Keaton/Blaylock/Reeves

6th Grade Float

7th Grade float

8th Grade float

Jr. High Cheerleaders

Jr. High football

Little Red

Freshman Maids

Freshman Float

Sophomore Maids

Sophomore Float

Junior Maids

Junior Float

Senior Maids

A. Keyerra Dawson/Leela Coats

B. Jamya Erving

C. Camryn Greer/Cy Chennault

D. Anissa Terry

E. Kestyn Williams

F. Kaitlyn Winters/ Miles Ramage

Senior Float

KHS Cheerleaders and Football Team

Big Red Band