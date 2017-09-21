Happening today: Kosciusko Homecoming Parade (times, route, lineup, etc.)

The Kosciusko School District will continue to celebrate homecoming with the annual Homecoming Parade Thursday, Sept. 21….
Homecoming Parade day schedule:
- 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Floats begin to lineup
- 6:00 pm – Homecoming Parade begins
- 6:30 pm – Pep-rally (south lawn of the courthouse)
2017 Homecoming Parade Route
- Floats will line up along Washington St into First Baptist Church Parking lot. That area is marked on the map with an orange line.
- The parade will begin at the Northeast Corner of the Square in front of President’s Inn.
- Roads around/near the square will be closed beginning at approximately 5:00 pm. Vehicles on the square will be allowed to leave, but after 5:00, no vehicles will be let through.
- Coleman Street intersections with S Natchez Street and S Huntington Street will remain open to through traffic until the parade begins.
- The South Huntington Street/East Jefferson Street Intersection (marked on the map with an orange circle) will remain open for a time up until the beginning of the parade.
- Due to safety concerns from the City of Kosciusko and Kosciusko Police Department, ALL floats will unload at the Kosciusko Jr. High. Parents will pick up their children at the junior high.
For any questions on the parade route or street closings, call City Hall at 662-289-1226.
2017 Homecoming Parade Line Up
Police car
Pre-K Floats
- A. McDaniel
- B. Dodd/Carlise
- C. Wilson/Gowan
- D. Parker/Carter
Kindergarten Floats
- A. Coats/ Grantham
- B. Burrell/Henderson
- C. Moore/Pearson
- D. Clark/Crosby
1st Grade Floats
- A. Dixon/Kyle
- B. McClellan/Howell
- C. McBride/Deason
- D Dew/A. Parker
2nd Grade Floats
- A. Howard, Moss, Jenkins, Snuggs
- B Woffard, Moore, Russell, McCafferty
3rd Grade Floats
- A. Hill/Meggs/Williams/Standard
- B. Ellard/Mitchell/Browning/McAdams
4th Grade Floats
- A. Newsom/Talley/Lawrence
- B. Burns/Busby/Utroska
- C. Stafzefski/Norris/Dawson
5th Grade Floats
- A. Stafzefski/Sanders/Johnson/Adcock
- B. Anderson/Keaton/Blaylock/Reeves
6th Grade Float
7th Grade float
8th Grade float
Jr. High Cheerleaders
Jr. High football
Little Red
Freshman Maids
Freshman Float
Sophomore Maids
Sophomore Float
Junior Maids
Junior Float
Senior Maids
- A. Keyerra Dawson/Leela Coats
- B. Jamya Erving
- C. Camryn Greer/Cy Chennault
- D. Anissa Terry
- E. Kestyn Williams
- F. Kaitlyn Winters/ Miles Ramage
Senior Float
KHS Cheerleaders and Football Team
Big Red Band