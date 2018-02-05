Happening today: Kosciusko School District Parent and Community night

The Kosciusko School District will host Parent and Community Night on Monday.

The event will be held at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 6:00 pm.

The keynote speaker will be Kiana Davis.

For more information, contact Dr. Chancey Fort at 662-289-1870.

Kiana Davis is from Booneville, Mississippi, but she’s lived just about everywhere—including a few hotels when her family was homeless. She went to six different schools growing up and graduated from South Jones High School in 2013. While in high school, she became a LEDA scholar and her life path changed. She attended LEDA’s seven-week intensive leadership institute hosted by Princeton University and applied to top colleges around the country. She was admitted into Barnard College, the top women’s college in the nation and sister school of Columbia University. Kiana received the Gates Millennium scholarship, valued at $1 million and graduated from college debt free in May 2017. She lived in New York City for four years during college, and she now works as a Project Manager at an international conglomerate, the Libra Group, in Washington D.C. Her story has been featured in Mississippi and national newspapers, and she spoke at Mississippi Department of Education’s Special Populations Conference in September 2017. Kiana shares her story so that others who have struggled or who are struggling can find power in all of their experiences.