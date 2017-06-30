Happening today: MS Songwriter of the Year VIP Night

VIP Night for the Prairie Farms Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition is set for tonight at Marty’s Blues Cafe in Philadelphia.

Nashville singer/songwriter and producer, Derek George will be the night’s special guest. Derek will perform a selection of songs he’s written and co-written for artists such as Rascall Flats and Joe Nichols. He will also speak with the songwriters in this year’s competition and answer questions about the music industry.

A native of Philadelphia, Derek’s songs have been recorded by Bryan White, Diamond Rio, Rascal Flatts, Randy Houser, Blake Shelton, Jerrod Niemann and so many more. He has also produced albums for Joe Nichols, Adam Craig, Chase Bryant and Randy Houser.

Marty’s Blues Cafe is located at 424 W. Beacon Street in Philadelphia. Doors open at 6:00 pm.