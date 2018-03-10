Happening today: Sheriff’s Office fundraiser at Attala County Coliseum

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser today from 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum.

The event is to help raise money to pay for a new drug K-9 for the department.

Sheriff Tim Nail says that the new K-9 will help his department in many ways. Along with being used for narcotic detection Victor, a two year old Belgian Malinois, is trained in tracking, apprehension and evidence collection. Nail said for instance if is firearm is tossed from a vehicle Victor will be be able to help law enforcement to recover the item.

Nail said the 22 month old K-9 came from the Netherlands and has been in training most of his life with the most intensive training coming in the last few month before being turned over the the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Scott Walters, K-9 handler for Attala County, will be attending a one week school with Victor at Southern State in Hattiesberg, Ms to be trained.

The public will be allowed to see and have their picture taken with Attala County’s newest deputy. Come out to meet Victor!

Other activities will include an auction, dunking booth, live music, train rides, hamburger plates will be for sale and much more.

For more information, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.