Harvey Causes Damage to Homes in the City (Audio)

Emergency personnel had their hands full trying to answer 911 calls city and county wide. As the remains of Hurricane Harvey passed through the state high winds and heavy rain were the cause of downed trees and power lines. City and County Officials responded to numerous calls throughout the evening.

Downed trees caused heavy damage to at least two homes in the city. The homes suffered heavy damage after threes fell on the structures, one on Landrum and the other on South Natchez. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend told Breezy News that the storm should be on its way out. Townsend said that the eye is moved north west of Kosciusko. Click the audio below for a message from Townsend about the storm front.