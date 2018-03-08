HCC Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs advance to tournament semifinals

The Holmes Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will both play today in the semifinals of the Region 23 Tournament.

The men’s team will face Southwest Mississippi at 1:00 pm. That game can be heard on Breezy 101, online at Breezynews.com, and video streamed at www.holmessccmedia.com.

The Lady Bulldogs will square off against the Lady Wolves of Copiah-Lincoln. That game wil be available on Cruisin 98.3, online at Breezynews.com, Kicks96news.com, and video streamed at www.holmesccmedia.com.

All Region 23 Tournament games are played at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College.

For more information on today’s games, visit www.holmesathletics.com.