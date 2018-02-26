HCC men’s and women’s basketball open MACJC Tournament play this week

The Holmes Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will both play this week as 2 seeds in the MACJC State Basketball Tournament in Senatobia.

The men’s team will begin play Monday at noon against 3 seed Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with an overall record of 20-3 and a 10-2 mark in MACJC play.

The Bulldogs’ game against MGCCC will tip off at noon. That game can be heard on Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com.

The Lady Bulldogs will being tournament play Tuesday, Feb. 27 against the Lady Bear of Southwest Mississippi CC. Despite, tying for the North Division Championship, the Lady Bulldogs go into the tournament as a 2 seed due to tiebreaker rules.

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Bears will tip off at noon on Tuesday. That game will also be available at on Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com.

MACJC Men’s Tournament Bracket:

MACJC Women’s Tournament Bracket: