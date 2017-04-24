HCC Sports Hall of Fame Banquet set for Thursday

The 2017 HCC Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in Frank Branch Coliseum on the Goodman Campus.

The 2017 class includes: Austin Taylor, Baseball; Charles McCluskey, Football/Baseball; Derek Starling, Sr., Men’s Basketball; Elizabeth Mosby Ellis, Women’s Basketball; Todd Kimble, Men’s Basketball Coach; and Phillip Sistrunk, Men’s Soccer.

The 2017 Holmes Community College inductee for the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame is Roy Oswalt for baseball. Oswalt will be honored at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus of Hinds Community College on April 25.

For ticket information, please contact Coordinator of Alumni Affairs Katherine Ellard at kellard@holmescc.edu or at 662-472-9134.