HCC The Attala Center honored by North Central Planning and Development District

The North Central Planning and Development District honored Holmes Community College: The Attala Center during Tuesday’s meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors.

Stephen Russell, NCPDD Executive Director, presented a plaque to Nancy McWright and Angie Burrell with HCC: The Attala Center for the impact the campus has had on the community.

“This project was recognized as one of the outstanding regional economic and community development projects by the National Association of Development Organizations,” said Russel. “NADO recognizes important regional development projects each year with its Innovation Awards. The Holmes Community College Attala Center was the recipient of this prestigious award for 2016. The Attala Center is a perfect example of regional cooperation between Attala County and Holmes Community College.”

An additional plaque to was also presented to the board of supervisors for its support of The Attala Center.

Russell commended the board and Holmes Community College for the work both put into renovating the building that houses The Attala Center.

The North Central Planning and Development District was created to aid business and the local community in the areas of planning, economic and community development, job training, social services, transportation, data processing and gerontology.