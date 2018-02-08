Health Science students advance to state competition

Health Science students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center traveled to Meridian Community College on Jan. 27, 2018 to compete in the HOSA Central District Competition.

Students placing in the Top 5 in their category will be able to advance on to State Competition in Jackson, MS on March 21-23, 2018.

Winners that will go on to State Competition in March are as follows:

Kaneesha Moore-2nd Place (Medical Math)

Bailey Britt-3rd Place (Medical Reading)

Laken Milner-4th Place (Clinical Specialty)

Matthew Triplett-3rd Place (Home Health Aide)

Madeline McCown & Jaylin Holman-2nd Place (CERT Skills)

Natalie Howell & Paige Dendy-4th Place (Health Career Display).

All of the students did an outstanding job representing our schools. Best of luck to the students advancing on to State Competition in March.

Amy Price is the Instructor of the Health Science I & II programs.