Health Science students visit local hospital

Health Science II students from the Kosciusko/Attala CTC visited the Baptist Memorial Center Attala on Monday, Sep. 25, 2017 in order to prepare for clinicals.

The students were given a tour during the visit. They also went through an orientation of the facility and hospital specific training.

The students will soon begin their shadowing experiences in the medical field.

Pictured are as follows: (back row-left to right) Katie Daves, Natalie Howell, Kaleigh Myer, Jaylon Hollman, John Marc Sims, TJ Hutchinson, Curt Pope, and Amy Price (Instructor); (front row-left to right) Anna Claire Blaylock, Mackenzie Alford, Madeline McCown, Ke’and a Landfair, Robriana Clark, and Paige Dendy.