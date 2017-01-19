Heavy rain and storms expected for much of the state today

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central and southern Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain and strong storms today.

Strong thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the main risk being damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain.

Damaging hail and tornadoes are also possibilities with this weather system.

The greatest chance for storms in central Mississippi will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates.