Heavy rain expected for central Mississippi this weekend

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain beginning Friday night and lasting all weekend.

Attala and other counties in the Breezy News coverage area could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Residents in the watch area should prepare for the possibility of flooded roads and other low lying areas.

The National Weather Service also reminds anyone traveling to never drive through flooded roads.  Turn around. Don’t drown.

