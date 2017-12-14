Helping Hands and Angel Tree hand out Christmas gifts

Helping Hand Ministries in Kosciusko passed out gifts for its annual toy drive this week.

Partnering with the Angel Tree Program, Helping Hands delivered over 300 presents to local families, foster children, and residents of the Attala County Nursing Home.

Helping Hands Director Matt Tucker said generous donations from the community allowed the ministry to give more gifts this year than it ever has.

Tucker and volunteers delivered gifts Monday to the Attala County Nursing Home and the Department of Human Services.

On Wednesday, families stopped by the Helping Hands building on Youth Center Rd to pick up their gifts. The final gifts will be handed out on Thursday.

After today (Thursday), Helping Hands will be closed until after New Year’s Day.

Visit Helping Hands Ministries on Facebook for more information.