Funeral arrangements have been set for Henry and Anne Jordan.
Visitation services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Jordan Funeral Home.
Funeral will be held at the chapel on Thursday, Dec. 29 beginning at 1:00 pm.
Following the funeral, burial and a graveside service will be held at Parkway Cemetery.
For more information, contact Jordan Funeral Home at 662-289-5521.
2 thoughts on “Henry and Anne Jordan funeral arrangements set”
Martha N Evans says:
sad on losing your mother and Dad, they have gone to Heaven togather , also Heaven gained 2 angel’s , they be dancing in street of pure gold ,my Deepest Smypathy to the the family and friends
Lisa Cauthen says:
Prayers to the family of Henry & Anne Jordan, wonderful folks.. They will missed by many people. God hold the family tight though the holidays…