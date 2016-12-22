Home » Local » Henry and Anne Jordan funeral arrangements set

Henry and Anne Jordan funeral arrangements set

jordan-funeral-home
Posted on by Breck Riley

Funeral arrangements have been set for Henry and Anne Jordan.

Visitation services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Jordan Funeral Home.

Funeral will be held at the chapel on Thursday, Dec. 29 beginning at 1:00 pm.

Following the funeral, burial and a graveside service will be held at Parkway Cemetery.

For more information, contact Jordan Funeral Home at 662-289-5521.

2 thoughts on “Henry and Anne Jordan funeral arrangements set

  1. Martha N Evans says:

    sad on losing your mother and Dad, they have gone to Heaven togather , also Heaven gained 2 angel’s , they be dancing in street of pure gold ,my Deepest Smypathy to the the family and friends

  2. Lisa Cauthen says:

    Prayers to the family of Henry & Anne Jordan, wonderful folks.. They will missed by many people. God hold the family tight though the holidays…

