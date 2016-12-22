Henry and Anne Jordan funeral arrangements set

Funeral arrangements have been set for Henry and Anne Jordan.

Visitation services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Jordan Funeral Home.

Funeral will be held at the chapel on Thursday, Dec. 29 beginning at 1:00 pm.

Following the funeral, burial and a graveside service will be held at Parkway Cemetery.

For more information, contact Jordan Funeral Home at 662-289-5521.