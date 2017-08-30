Here’s what to expect locally from Tropical Storm Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to impact much of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Counties in the Breezy News coverage area can expect heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and the possibility of brief tornadoes.

A Flash Flood watch is in effect through 7:00 pm Thursday night.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The NWS urges residents in the watch area to monitor the weather and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued.

Links:

National Weather Service in Jackson

Mississippi Emergency Management