Area high school football games for Friday, October 13:
Attala County:
- Noxubee County at Kosciusko
- Ethel at French Camp
Choctaw County:
- Choctaw County at Nettelton
Holmes County:
- Holmes County Central at Cleveland Central
- Central Holmes at Manchester Academy
- Montgomery County at Durant
Leake County:
- New Hope at Leake Central
- Winston Academy at Leake Academy
- Noxapater at Leake County
Neshoba County:
- Germantown at Neshoba Central
- Philadelphia at Union (Thursday)
- Choctaw Central at Kemper County
Scott County:
- Louisville at Forest
- Sebastopol at Hamilton
- Scott Central at Lake (Thursday)
Winston County:
- Nanih Waiya at Vardaman
Other notable games:
- Madison Central at Starkville
- Mendenhall at West Lauderdale
- Tupleo at South Panola
- Winona at Calhoun City
- MRA at Jackson Prep
One thought on “High school football schedule – Friday, October 13”
thedude says:
Times?