High school football schedule – Friday, October 13

Area high school football games for Friday, October 13:

Attala County:

  • Noxubee County at Kosciusko
  •  Ethel at French Camp

Choctaw County:

  • Choctaw County at Nettelton

Holmes County:

  • Holmes County Central at Cleveland Central
  • Central Holmes at Manchester Academy
  • Montgomery County at Durant

Leake County:

  • New Hope at Leake Central
  • Winston Academy at Leake Academy
  • Noxapater at Leake County

Neshoba County:

  • Germantown at Neshoba Central
  • Philadelphia at Union (Thursday)
  •  Choctaw Central at Kemper County

Scott County:

  • Louisville at Forest
  • Sebastopol at Hamilton
  • Scott Central at Lake (Thursday)

Winston County:

  •  Nanih Waiya at Vardaman

Other notable games:

  • Madison Central at Starkville
  • Mendenhall at West Lauderdale
  • Tupleo at South Panola
  • Winona at Calhoun City
  • MRA at Jackson Prep

 

 

