High school football schedule – Friday, October 6

Area high school football games for Friday, October 6:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at New Hop
  • Vardaman at Ethel
  • McAdams at Shaw

Choctaw County:

  • Aberdeen at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Holmes County Central at Germantown
  • Central Holmes at Oak Hill
  • Coffeeville at Durant

Leake County:

  • Manchester Academy at Leake Academy

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Canton
  • Newton at Philadelphia
  • Morton at Choctaw Central

Scott County:

  • Leake County at Sebastopol
  • Union at Scott Central
  • Forest at Southeast Lauderdale

Winston County:

  • Louisville at Noxubee County
  • West Lowndes at Nanih Waiya
  • Heritage Academy at Winston Academy
  • French Camp at Noxapater

Other notable games:

  • Jackson Prep at Oak Forest (LA)
  • NE Lauderdale at Mendenhall
  • Pearl at Terry
  • Oak Grove at Meridian
  • Warren Central at Madison Central

 

 

