Area high school football games for Friday, October 6:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at New Hop
- Vardaman at Ethel
- McAdams at Shaw
Choctaw County:
- Aberdeen at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Holmes County Central at Germantown
- Central Holmes at Oak Hill
- Coffeeville at Durant
Leake County:
- Manchester Academy at Leake Academy
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Canton
- Newton at Philadelphia
- Morton at Choctaw Central
Scott County:
- Leake County at Sebastopol
- Union at Scott Central
- Forest at Southeast Lauderdale
Winston County:
- Louisville at Noxubee County
- West Lowndes at Nanih Waiya
- Heritage Academy at Winston Academy
- French Camp at Noxapater
Other notable games:
- Jackson Prep at Oak Forest (LA)
- NE Lauderdale at Mendenhall
- Pearl at Terry
- Oak Grove at Meridian
- Warren Central at Madison Central
One thought on “High school football schedule – Friday, October 6”
thedude says:
Times?