Area high school football games for Friday, September 1:
Attala County:
- Ridgeland at Kosciusko
- Leake County at McAdams
Choctaw County:
- French Camp at Eupora
- Starkville Academy at French Camp
Holmes County:
- Durant at Riverside
- Winona Christian at Central Holmes
- Palmer at Holmes County Central
Leake County:
- Leake Central at West Lauderdale
- Leake Academy at Hartfield Academy
Neshoba County:
- Philadelphia at Neshoba Central
- Choctaw County at Choctaw Central
- Noxapater at Union
Scott County:
- Jackson Prep at Forest
- Newton County at Scott Central
- Mclaurin at Sebastopol
Winston County:
- Louisville at Kemper County
- Winona at Nanih Waiya
- Winston Academy at Copiah Academy
Other notable games:
- Northwest Rankin at Pearl
- Grenada at Oxford
- Starkville at West Point
- Noxubee County at Shannon
- Houston at New Hope
One thought on “High school football schedule – Friday, September 1”
thedude says:
Times?