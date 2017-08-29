Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 1

High school football schedule – Friday, September 1

Posted on by Breck Riley

Area high school football games for Friday, September 1:

Attala County:

  • Ridgeland at Kosciusko
  • Leake County at McAdams

Choctaw County:

  • French Camp at Eupora
  • Starkville Academy at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • Durant at Riverside
  • Winona Christian at Central Holmes
  • Palmer at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Leake Central at West Lauderdale
  • Leake Academy at Hartfield Academy

Neshoba County:

  • Philadelphia at Neshoba Central
  • Choctaw County at Choctaw Central
  • Noxapater at Union

Scott County:

  • Jackson Prep at Forest
  • Newton County at Scott Central
  • Mclaurin at Sebastopol

Winston County:

  • Louisville at Kemper County
  • Winona at Nanih Waiya
  • Winston Academy at Copiah Academy

Other notable games:

  • Northwest Rankin at Pearl
  • Grenada at Oxford
  • Starkville at West Point
  • Noxubee County at Shannon
  • Houston at New Hope

 

 

One thought on "High school football schedule – Friday, September 1

