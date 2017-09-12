High school football schedule – Friday, September 15

Area high school football games for Friday, September 15:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Winona
- McAdams at Brooks
- Ethel at Noxapater
Choctaw County:
- Eupora at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Central Holmes at Marshall Academy
Leake County:
- Velma Jackson at Leake Central
- Leake Academy at Newton County Academy
- Vardaman at Leake County
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at NE Lauderdale
- Quitman at Philadelphia
- Newton County at Union
Scott County:
- Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol
- Forest at Florence
- SE Lauderdale at Scott Central
- Choctaw Central at Lake
- Morton at Collins
Winston County:
- Grenada at Louisville
- Winston Academy at East Rankin Academy
Other notable games:
- West Point vs Noxubee County
- Brandon at Northwest Rankin
- Meridian at Starkville
- Madison St. Joe at Jackson Prep
