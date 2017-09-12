Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 15

Posted on by Breck Riley

Area high school football games for Friday, September 15:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Winona
  • McAdams at Brooks
  • Ethel at Noxapater

Choctaw County:

  • Eupora at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Central Holmes at Marshall Academy

Leake County:

  • Velma Jackson at Leake Central
  • Leake Academy at Newton County Academy
  • Vardaman at Leake County

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at NE Lauderdale
  • Quitman at Philadelphia
  • Newton County at Union

Scott County:

  • Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol
  • Forest at Florence
  • SE Lauderdale at Scott Central
  • Choctaw Central at Lake
  • Morton at Collins

Winston County:

  • Grenada at Louisville
  • Winston Academy at East Rankin Academy

Other notable games:

  • West Point vs Noxubee County
  • Brandon at Northwest Rankin
  • Meridian at Starkville
  • Madison St. Joe at Jackson Prep

 

 

