High school football schedule – Friday, September 22

Area high school football games for Friday, September 22:

Attala County:

  • Florence at Kosciusko (Homecoming)
  • Broad Street at McAdams (Homecoming)
  • Leake County at Ethel (Homecoming)

Choctaw County:

  • Houston at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Shaw at Durant
  • Central Holmes at Hatley

Leake County:

  • Leake Central at Forest (Thursday night)
  • Canton Academy at Leake Academy

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Holmes County Central (Thursday night)
  • Philadelphia at Choctaw Central
  • Newton County at Union

Scott County:

  • Scott Central at Sebastopol
  • Lake at Richland
  • Pelahatchie at Morton

Winston County:

  • Louisville at Greenwood
  • Winston Academy at Starkville Academy
  • French Camp at Nanih Waiya

Other notable games:

  • SE Lauderdale at West Lauderdale
  • Noxubee County at West Monroe (LA)
  • Warren Central at Northwest Rankin
  • Madison Central at Clinton
  • Charleston at Eupora
  • Starkville at Provine

 

 

