Area high school football games for Friday, September 22:
Attala County:
- Florence at Kosciusko (Homecoming)
- Broad Street at McAdams (Homecoming)
- Leake County at Ethel (Homecoming)
Choctaw County:
- Houston at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Shaw at Durant
- Central Holmes at Hatley
Leake County:
- Leake Central at Forest (Thursday night)
- Canton Academy at Leake Academy
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Holmes County Central (Thursday night)
- Philadelphia at Choctaw Central
- Newton County at Union
Scott County:
- Scott Central at Sebastopol
- Lake at Richland
- Pelahatchie at Morton
Winston County:
- Louisville at Greenwood
- Winston Academy at Starkville Academy
- French Camp at Nanih Waiya
Other notable games:
- SE Lauderdale at West Lauderdale
- Noxubee County at West Monroe (LA)
- Warren Central at Northwest Rankin
- Madison Central at Clinton
- Charleston at Eupora
- Starkville at Provine
One thought on “High school football schedule – Friday, September 22”
thedude says:
Times?