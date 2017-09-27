Area high school football games for Friday, September 29:
Attala County:
- Leake Central at Kosciusko
- Ethel at Hamilton
- Durant at McAdams
Choctaw County:
- West Lowndes at French Camp
- Houston at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Canton at Holmes County Central
- Desoto (Ark) at Central Holmes
Leake County:
- Nanih Waiya at Leake County
- Leake Academy at Heritage Academy
Neshoba County:
- Vicksburg at Neshoba Central
- SE Lauderdale at Philadelphia
- Lake at Union
Scott County:
- Noxapater at Sebastopol
- Scott Central at Newton
- Choctaw Central at Forest
- Kemper County at Morton
Winston County:
- New Hope at Louisville
- Canton Academy at Winston Academy
Other notable games:
- Ridgeland at Cleveland Central
- Northwest Rankin at Starkville
- Meridian at Pearl
- East Webster at Eupora
- Oxford at South Panola
One thought on “High school football schedule – Friday, September 29”
thedude says:
Times?