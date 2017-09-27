Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 29

High school football schedule – Friday, September 29

Area high school football games for Friday, September 29:

Attala County:

  • Leake Central at Kosciusko
  • Ethel at Hamilton
  • Durant at McAdams

Choctaw County:

  • West Lowndes at French Camp
  • Houston at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Canton at Holmes County Central
  • Desoto (Ark) at Central Holmes

Leake County:

  • Nanih Waiya at Leake County
  • Leake Academy at Heritage Academy

Neshoba County:

  • Vicksburg at Neshoba Central
  • SE Lauderdale at Philadelphia
  • Lake at Union

Scott County:

  • Noxapater at Sebastopol
  • Scott Central at Newton
  • Choctaw Central at Forest
  • Kemper County at Morton

Winston County:

  • New Hope at Louisville
  • Canton Academy at Winston Academy

Other notable games:

  • Ridgeland at Cleveland Central
  • Northwest Rankin at Starkville
  • Meridian at Pearl
  • East Webster at Eupora
  • Oxford at South Panola

 

 

