Area high school football games for Friday, September 8:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Grenada
- McAdams at Simmons
- Sebastopol at Ethel
Choctaw County:
- French Camp at Vardaman
- Choctaw County at Caledonia
Holmes County:
- Durant at Broad Street
- Benton Academy at Central Holmes
- Holmes County Central at Southaven
Leake County:
- Canton at Leake Central
- East Rankin at Leake Academy
- Leake County at West Lowndes
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at West Lauderdale
- Kemper County at Philadelphia
- Choctaw Central at Newton
Scott County:
- Forest at Ridgeland
- Scott Central at Florence
Winston County:
- Ripley at Louisville
- Hamilton at Nanih Waiya
- Indianola Academy at Winston Academy
Other notable games:
- Noxubee County at Meridian
- Tupelo at Brandon
- Oak Grove at Hattiesburg
- Winona at JZ George
- Jackson Prep at Pillow Academy
- NE Lauderdale at Jackson Academy
One thought on “High school football schedule – Friday, September 8”
thedude says:
Times?