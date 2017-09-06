Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 8

Posted on by Breck Riley

Area high school football games for Friday, September 8:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Grenada
  • McAdams at Simmons
  • Sebastopol at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • French Camp at Vardaman
  • Choctaw County at Caledonia

Holmes County:

  • Durant at Broad Street
  • Benton Academy at Central Holmes
  • Holmes County Central at Southaven

Leake County:

  • Canton at Leake Central
  • East Rankin at Leake Academy
  • Leake County at West Lowndes

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at West Lauderdale
  • Kemper County at Philadelphia
  • Choctaw Central at Newton

Scott County:

  • Forest at Ridgeland
  • Scott Central at Florence

Winston County:

  • Ripley at Louisville
  • Hamilton at Nanih Waiya
  • Indianola Academy at Winston Academy

Other notable games:

  • Noxubee County at Meridian
  • Tupelo at Brandon
  • Oak Grove at Hattiesburg
  • Winona at JZ George
  • Jackson Prep at Pillow Academy
  • NE Lauderdale at Jackson Academy

 

 

