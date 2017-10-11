Holmes Attala Center dedicates nursing wing to the Shoemakers (video)

A ceremony was held Tuesday to christen The Nell Slade and W.C. “Dub” Shoemaker Nursing Wing at Holmes Community College The Attala Center.

Nell Slade Shoemaker and W.C. “Dub” Shoemaker moved to Kosciusko in the mid-1960s, and neither wasted time leaving their marks on Kosciusko and the surrounding area.

After the Shoemakers moved to Kosciusko, Nell was approached by Holmes Vo-Tech Director and future Holmes President M.R. “Reid” Thorne about starting a nursing program for Holmes, which they did, in the late 1960s at the Kosciusko hospital. While teaching for Holmes as a solo instructor for almost seven years, Nell Shoemaker enrolled at Mississippi State in the graduate program.

In 1965, Dub and his partner, George Keith of Carthage, bought the Kosciusko-based newspaper known as The Star-Herald, which he bought outright a few years later. Since that time, he has owned or co-owned newspapers in Pontotoc, Forest, Morton and Mendenhall and had an interest in a newspaper in Madison.

At one point, he started a newspaper at Mississippi State called Dawgs Bite, which is now strictly an online magazine. He also had a printing business in Kosciusko that produced newspapers and newspaper sections throughout most of the nation. Shoemaker also helped start Bluff Springs Paper Company.

At Holmes Community College, Mr. Shoemaker has served on the Development Foundation since it was created in 1974 and co-chaired one of the capital campaigns with the late Dr. Donald E. Phillips.

Mr. Shoemaker said he is proud the nursing wing bears his name, but Nell deserves the credit.

“I’m proud of the recognition of Nell in it,” Shoemaker said. “I don’t ever deserve anything in it. She worked at putting the nursing education program in place. The nursing thing was something she did. They hired her, and she did the work.”

A reception was held following the ceremony.