Holmes Bulldogs Take On Hinds Bulldogs

The Holmes Bulldogs were back in action Thursday night on the road against the Hinds CC Bulldogs. The Holmes Lady Bulldogs were looking to break a 4 game losing streak ending the first quarter with a score of 19-8. The 2nd quarter was battled with many fowls and time outs with the Bulldogs continuing to lead with a score of 41-28. The Holmes Lady Bulldogs continued into the second half with a winning determination. They ended the ballgame with a score of 75-63, making them 1-1 in conference play.

In the previous match up between the Men Holmes and Hinds Basketball, Holmes won by one point. The Hinds Bulldogs entered the game determined not to let that happen again. The Hinds Bulldogs led the first half with multiple 3 pointers and ended with a score of 35-29. The Holmes Bulldogs returned to the court after the half to dominate. The two teams tossed the lead back and forth during the second half, but the Hinds Bulldogs came out on top and ended the game at a score of 69-67.