Holmes Bulldogs Victorious over EMCC

The Holmes Bulldogs took to the court against the Lions of EMCC on Monday night after an 88-76 win over Coahoma on Friday night. The Bulldogs started the game in the lead and lost ground throughout the first half with the Lions getting ahead by 10 points . After many questionable calls from the officials, the Bulldogs were able to pull off a narrow lead going into the half with a score of 34-31. Continuing to lead into the second half, the two teams traded the lead several times with the Bulldogs ending the game winning, 72-68 the final score. With this win the Bulldogs are 10-7 in season play and 4-2 in division play. They will play on the road at Itawamba on February 2, with the next live broadcast being February 6 against MS Delta.