Holmes CC 2017 HOF class includes Kosciusko native

The 2017 Holmes Community College Sports Hall of Fame Class will include a Kosciusko native and former Whippet baseball player.

Kosciusko native Austin Taylor will join five other Bulldog greats in this year’s class.

Taylor, a 2005 graduate of Kosciusko High School, played baseball at HCC from 2005 – 2007.

As a Bulldog, Taylor hit .341 with 50 RBI, was named to the MACJC All State team, and participated in the Mississippi Junior College Baseball Showcase.

Additionally, Taylor was drafted in the 49th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following his career at Holmes, Taylor transferred to the University of Alabama-Birmingham where he played two season to finish his baseball career.

Taylor currently lives in Kosciusko and works for Mitchell Metal Products as a sales manager.

The 2017 HCC Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in Frank Branch Coliseum on the Goodman Campus.

Holmes Community College Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017: