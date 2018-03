The Holmes Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams have both earned bids to the Region 23 Tournament.

The men’s team will take on Copiah-Lincoln CC Tuesday at 3:oo pm.

The Lady Bulldogs will play Wednesday night at 7:30 against LSU- Eunice.

Both of those games will be played on the campus of Mississippi College.

Follow the bulldogs throughout the post season on Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com.