Holmes CC brings home awards at marketing contest

Members of the Holmes Community College Communications and Marketing/Recruiting departments brought home 16 awards from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM) annual conference held May 22 on the Holmes Ridgeland Campus.

The “Short but Sweet” themed conference featured three speakers, networking and roundtable discussion opportunities and an awards luncheon.

Mary Margaret Busby, Steve Diffey and Katherine Ellard from the Communications Department and Bronwyn Martin, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood from the Marketing/Recruiting Department each received awards.

This year, Holmes had four employees on the CPRAM Board, as well. Busby served as president, Diffey as scholarship chair, Wood as awards chair and von Foregger as a junior institution representative. For the 2018-19 Board, Busby will move to the past president position, Diffey will remain scholarship chair and von Foregger will serve as vice president.

Complete list of awards and honors:

Newsletter, Katherine Ellard and Stephanie Wood, “Paw Prints,” first place

View Book, Stephanie Wood, “Holmes at a Glance,” first place

Admissions & Recruitment Piece, Bronwyn Martin, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood, “A Major Experience,” first place

Single Piece of Artwork (Sports), Steve Diffey and Stephanie Wood, “Men’s Basketball Poster,” second place

Television Spots (60 Seconds or Less), Barin von Foregger, “Women’s Basketball Teaser,” first place

Television Spots (60 Seconds or Less), Barin von Foregger, “African-American Literature,” second place

Television Programs (Any Length), Mary Margaret Busby and Barin von Foregger, “Good Stories: Micheal Edmonds – Once Bully, Always Bully,” first place

Television Programs (Any Length), Mary Margaret Busby and Barin von Foregger, “Good Stories: Stevelyn Robinson – Formerly Paralyzed Student Walks at Graduation,” second place

Multimedia Presentation, Bronwyn Martin, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood, “No Place like Holmes,” first place

Web Page, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood, “holmescc.edu,” second place

Web Page (Sports), Steve Diffey and Barin von Foregger, “holmesathletics.com,” second place

Web Advertisements, Stephanie Wood, “Don’t Mess With a Bulldog, Become One,” first place

New Media/Social Media, Steve Diffey and Barin von Foregger, “Men’s Basketball Twitter,” second place

Public Relations Campaign, Bronwyn Martin, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood, “Major Announcement,” first place

Best Overall Electronic Media, Bronwyn Martin, Barin von Foregger and Stephanie Wood, “No Place like Holmes”

(Pictured) Stephanie Wood, graphic designer and CPRAM awards chair; Mary Margaret Busby, public relations specialist/journalism instructor and CPRAM president; (back, left to right) Steve Diffey, director of communications/sports information and CPRAM scholarship chair and Barin von Foregger, multimedia specialist and CPRAM junior institution representative.



*Story released by Holmes Community College.