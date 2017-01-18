Home » Local » Holmes CC Bulldogs Travel to Northwestern MS Comm College

The Holmes Community College Bulldog teams took to the court in North Division play against the Northwestern Rangers.  The Lady Bulldogs are 5-6 for the season and 1-1 in division play, and are looking to continue their winning streak. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs got off to a slow start and was trailing the Rangers 38-27 at the end of the first half. Although the Lady Bulldogs started the second half off strongly and shortened the lead, the Rangers still were in the lead 75-65 at the end of the game.

The Holmes Bulldogs are 7-6 in overall play and 1-1 in division play. In tonight’s match-up the Bulldogs were looking to overcome the Rangers for a second time this year.  After much back and forth action the Bulldogs were able to  come out on the top in the first half with a score of 41-29. The Holmes Bulldogs continued to dominate throughout the second half and ended the night with a score of 86-64.

The Bulldogs will match up with Northeast MS Community College on Thursday. The next Boswell Media broadcast will be on January 30 against East MS Community College.

