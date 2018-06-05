Holmes CC District Dog lunches set for July and August

The Holmes Alumni Association is gearing up for their District Dog Lunches in the nine counties supporting Holmes Community College.

The lunches, held in July and August, have been organized to help alumni network and socialize with other alumni in the area. The lunches will begin at 11 a.m. at each location and will be dutch. There will be no charge for the event, and all alumni are welcome to attend including recent graduates.

The first event will kick off in Grenada County on July 10 at 333 Restaurant. Then the other events will be as follows: Attala County Lunch on July 11, at Skylight Grill in Kosciusko; Yazoo County Lunch on July 17, at Tom’s on Main in Yazoo City; Montgomery County Lunch on July 18, at The Tracks in Winona; Carroll County Lunch on July 24, at Tutti’s in North Carrollton; Holmes County Lunch on July 25, at Gladys’ in Lexington; Madison County Lunch on July 31, at Culinary Cowboy in Canton; Webster County Lunch, at Pepper Race II on August 1 in Eupora; and Choctaw County Lunch on August 7, at Council House in French Camp.

“By staying in touch with alumni we can gain insight from our former students,” Coordinator of Alumni Affairs Katherine Ellard said. “There are many opportunities for former students to remain involved with Holmes Community College, and the Alumni Association wants to stay connect with as many alumni as possible.”

For more information, please contact Ellard at kellard@holmescc.edu or 662-472-9134. To see the full calendar of lunches, go to http://www.holmescc.edu/pdf/News/2018districtdoglunches.pdf.