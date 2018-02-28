Holmes CC Electrical Lineman Program info session set for April 17

Holmes Community College will hold an Electrical Lineman Program information meeting for those interested in being a part of the Fall 2018 cohort on Tuesday, April 17, at 5 p.m. in the Science and Mathematics Building Auditorium on the Goodman Campus.

The meeting is mandatory for all potential students who are interested in applying to the 16-week training program.

Qualified electrical linemen are currently in demand, and this hands-on course is taught by instructors with valid experience and specialized education in the field. The course requires participants to complete 608 clock hours of training to earn the electrical lineman certificate. Those interested must have a high school diploma or GED certificate, be 18 years of age or older, and be prepared pass a drug test as well as a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical.

After completion of the program, each trainee will be able to drive commercial vehicles requiring Class A license, and will have the necessary knowledge and physical training to successfully work in the electrical lineman field. Program graduates will understand all aspects of the electrical lineman safety manual, make connections of meter loops, transformers, and other equipment on de-energized poles, assist with the framing and installation of poles and apparatus on the ground, read and understand general information on the REA specification book, assist in the burying of cable and other related work, differentiate between an energized and de-energized structure and recognize appropriate hazards, make basic connections and disconnections, check voltage/amperes, and operate vehicles and equipment (bucket trucks, digger derrick trucks, forklifts, etc.) safely.

For more information, contact Earline Russell-Smith, District Director of Adult Education, at (662) 472.9105 or esmith@holmescc.edu.