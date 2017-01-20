Holmes CC releases 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl video recap

Holmes Community College has released a recap video of the Bulldogs’ journey to the 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl Championship.

The Bulldogs defeated the Iowa Western Reivers 28-81 on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the team’s first bowl game in over 20 years.

Highlights from the video include footage of the team’s trip to Iowa, clips from the game, and interviews with coaches and players.

The video was produced by Barin Von Foregger and is narrated by Holmes Community College and Boswell Media Sports play-by-play commentator Josh West.

