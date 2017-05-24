Holmes CC wins big at public relations conference

When it comes to marketing and public relations, Holmes Community College is among the best in the state.

The school’s Marketing/Recruiting Department took home several awards at the 2017 College Public Relations Association of Mississippi annual conference on Sunday.

In total, members of the department received 11 awards for social media, sports stories, and other marketing projects. Holmes was also presented with the Grand Award for Electronic Media.

“To receive recognition in eight categories represents the exemplary talent amongst our team members,” Director of Marking and Recruiting Bronwyn Martin said. “Despite the small staff, these accomplishments showcase the innovation, cooperation, and commitment to quality work.”

In addition to the print and online awards, the radio broadcast of the 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl also took home a first place award.

The game, which the Bulldogs won 28-21, was a joint production between Holmes Community College and Boswell Media Sports and was broadcast on Breezy 101.1/WLIN-FM.

“The Graphic Edge Bowl was definitely a highlight of our athletic season this school year and to see if reaping awards at the annual CPRAM competition is a big deal,” District Director of Communications Steve Diffey said. “Josh [West] and Chris [Ebelhar] did an exceptional job with the game and all games for that matter, and it only made sense to include them in the competition.”

The game’s online preview and post game story also took home awards.

Complete list of awards:

Sports News Story, Steve Diffey, Graphic Edge Bowl game story, first place

Sports News Story, Steve Diffey, Graphic Edge Bowl game preview, second place

Newsletter, Katherine Ellard, Stephanie Wood, Jim Tomlinson and Hilliary O’Briant, Pawprints, first place

Brochure, Stephanie Wood, EMS brochure, third place

Television Spots, Barin von Foregger and Steve Diffey, WLBT Bookend for Academic Classes, first place

Television Spots, Barin von Foregger and Steve Diffey, WLBT Bookend for Career-Technical Classes, third place

Radio Programs, Steve Diffey, Josh West and Chris Ebelhar, Graphic Edge Bowl Game, first place

Web Page, Barin von Foregger and Jim Tomlinson, MyHolmes, first place

Web Page, Barin von Foregger and Jim Tomlinson, Holmescc,edu, second place

New Media/Social Media, Mary Margaret Busby and Barin von Foregger, HCC Grid, first place

Grand Award, Television Spots, Barin von Foregger and Steve Diffey, WLBT Bookend for Academic Classes

(Pictured) PR Specialist Mary Margaret Busby, Director of Communications Seve Diffey, PR Specialist Katherine Ellard, and Multimedia Specialist Barin Von Foregger.