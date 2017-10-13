Holmes Community College MI-BEST Program prepares students for workplace

Holmes Community College-Attala has implemented a program called MI-BEST (Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training) which is an accelerated approach to the instruction of skills training and workplace preparation.

MI-BEST is an innovative training program dedicated to preparing individuals who need help with foundational skills for careers by mixing career training with additional support for math, writing, and reading inside the classroom. This student-first approach gives participants the skills they need to succeed in school and compete in the workforce by working on technical and basic skills education while providing support services to students through instructors and navigators.

The navigator and instructor work to help students to complete college paperwork; provide general support; develop plans for students to meet goals; track student progress; conduct interest inventories and skill assessments; assist with resume writing, job search activities and career counseling; and make referrals as needed. HCC- Attala offers MI-BEST Pathway opportunities in Welding and Business Office Technology. Both pathways are two year programs.

MI- BEST funds assist with tuition, books, fees, travel, or other program related expenses. Students can earn up to 15 college credit hours while also obtaining their High School Equivalency (HSE).

Christi Morgan, HCC Navigator states, “We have students from all walks of life. Many of our students, for a variety of reasons, never finished high school. MI-BEST offers them a second chance – a chance to complete their education, a chance to go to college and become successful employees and productive citizens of our communities. So far we have about ten students who have successfully completed their HSE through the MI-BEST program. We expect many more to follow. Several have already enrolled in Holmes Community College- Goodman Campus as full-time students seeking a degree. The MI-BEST program is definitely changing lives.”

For more information on the MI-BEST Program, contact Holmes Community College- Attala at 662-290-0808.