Holmes Community College Spring 2017 Registration Open

Registration for the Spring 2017 semester at Holmes Community College is open.

Students may be advised and receive Alternate PINs via internet through Enroll Now!

Students who need assistance with the registration process may attend the Attala Center (Kosciusko) registration session on January 4, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here to register now.

On-Campus Classes Begin:

  • January 9 – Full Term and 1st 8-Week Term
  • March 6 – Second 8-Week Term

eLearning (Online) Classes Begin:

  • January 17 – Full Term and 1st 8-Week Term
  • February 13 – Second 4-Week Term
  • March 13 – Second 8-Week Term

