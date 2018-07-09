Holmes County churches name new pastor

Dr. Bruce Cappleman has been named pastor for both Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman and Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens.

Cappleman, who resides in Madison with his wife, Martha, had been serving both churches as interim pastor before being named fulltime pastor. Pickens holds services at 9:30 a.m. while Main Street follows at 11 a.m. Main Street holds Wednesday services starting at 6 p.m. with a meal followed by Bible study at 6:30 p.m.

He was born in Memphis but grew up in Ripley. He graduated from Ripley High School and from Blue Mountain College with a bachelor’s degree in Bible. He received a master’s degree from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1978 and received in doctorate degree from Covington Theological Seminary in 2003. He was ordained in 1978 at First Baptist Church in Verona.

Cappleman pastored at the following churches: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ashland, Palmer Baptist Church in Ripley, Broadmoor Baptist Church in Gulfport, First Baptist Church in Houlka, Griffith Memorial Baptist Church in Jackson and Burning Bush Baptist Church in Ringgold, Ga. He recently retired from the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in Jackson as Director of Church Minister Relations.

The Capplemans have three children, Scott, who resides in Starkville with his wife, Kelly; Christa, who lives in Baton Rouge, La. with her husband, Andy; and Kati, who lives in Ringgold, Ga., with her husband Brian. They have eight grandchildren, Carly Beth, Eli, Clancy, Maddie, Micah, Ava, Levi and Caleb.