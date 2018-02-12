Holmes County man pleads guilty in connection with 2014 gun store burglary

A man connected to a 2014 gun store burglary has pleaded guilty.

Estelle Cook, Jr., 28, of Pickens pleaded guilty to weapon possession by a felon last week before U.S.District Judge Carlton Reeves.

The verdict comes in connection with a 2014 burglary at Central Mississippi Firearms on Hwy 35 N in Kosciusko.

Cook and co-defendant Corey Hughes allegedly tore a hole in the side of the store and stole over 40 guns.

Those guns were then sold by Cook on the streets of Durant and Lexington.

On October 3, 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Cook, Hughes, Darnell Branch, and Frederick Russell for their unlawful conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms. Frederick Russell pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2018, to the conspiracy charge and will be sentenced by Judge Reeves on March 29, 2018.

A sentencing hearing for Cook will take place May 15. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.