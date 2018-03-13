Holmes County town one of 4 local governments that owe state court fees

The town of Tchula is one of four local governments the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor is warning to pay their delinquent court assessments fees within 30 days, or face consequences.

Court assessment fees collected from misdemeanor offenses and traffic violations are required by law to be deposited with the state treasurer every month.

In addition to Tchula, the town of Raleigh, the city of Shaw and Coahoma County each have not properly appropriated between $14,000 and $69,000 in court assessment fees to the state treasurer.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering alerted the four local governments Monday that they will receive formal demands if they do not appropriate their feeds within 30 days.

Such demands, not yet issued, could lead to legal action. (AP)