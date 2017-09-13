Holmes County woman arrested for insurance fraud

A Holmes County woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to defraud an insurance company by claiming her property was destroyed in a fire.

Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release Tuesday, said 42-year-old Matoya Hillie Reaves, of Lexington, was arrested last week on insurance fraud, wire fraud, and false pretense charges.

Hood says Reaves attempted to defraud Liberty Mutual Insurance Company by filing false claims, including fake invoices appearing to be from Ashley Furniture and other businesses, for items she claimed were destroyed in a fire at her home. The indictment states Reaves received unlawful payments in excess of $500.

Bond information for Reaves was not immediately available. If convicted on all counts, Reaves faces up to 18 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. (AP)