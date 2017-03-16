Holmes’ Dupont picks up 500th win as head baseball coach

Holmes Community College head baseball coach Kenny Dupont picked up a milestone win Wednesday.

Dupont recorded his 500th win as head coach in the Bulldogs’ 18-0 win over Spoon River College.

Following the win, Holmes Community College President Dr. Jim Haffey presented the game ball to Dupont to commemorate the milestone. Several former players also joined Dupont on the field for the ceremony.

After serving for four years as an assistant coach, Dupont was named head baseball coach at Holmes CC in 2000. In that time frame, the Bulldogs have had 17 straight winning seasons.

During his tenure, the Bulldogs have had 112 players move on to play at universities and 27 to be drafted or signed to play professional baseball.

BASEBALL: Dupont just picked up his 500th win since being at Holmes. He's now the leader in the wins by an active head coach in the MACJC. — Holmes Athletics (@holmesathletics) March 15, 2017

Photo: Holmes Athletics