Holmes Lady Bulldogs Fall to EMCC

After an exciting 74-66 win over Coahoma on January 27, The Holmes CC Lady Bulldogs were looking to continue the momentum against the Lions of East MS Community College on Monday night. The Lady Lions dominated the first half with a 10 point lead ending with a score of 31-21. The Lady Bulldogs came into the second half with renewed determination and was able to shorten the lead by as little as 4 points, but was unable to keep the momentum and lost the game 61-50. With this loss Holmes CC Lady Bulldogs are 6/10 in season play and 2/4 in division play. They will play on the road at Itawamba on February 2, with the next live broadcast being February 6 against MS Delta.