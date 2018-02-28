Holmes tournament basketball on Breezy 101

The Holmes Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in the semifinals of the MACJC Tournament Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs will play against Jones County beginning at noon. The Bulldogs will take on Pearl River immediately following the women’s game.

John Rawl and the Boswell Media Sports crew will go live at noon from Howard Coliseum on the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The games can be heard live on Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com.

Men’s Bracket:

Women’s Bracket: