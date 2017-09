Holmes Community College football will air tonight on Breezy 101.

The Bulldogs will travel to Moorhead, MS to face off against the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College.

Josh West and Phillip Palmertree will go live from the field beginning at 6:30 pm.

The game can be heard on Breezy 101.1, Breezynews.com, and on the Breezy 101 mobile app.