Holmes/Ivey Mechanical to offer Introduction to Plumbing paid training course

The Holmes Community College Attala Center is partnering with Ivey Mechanical to offer an Introduction to Plumbing Trades paid training course. Fifteen students will be selected for the program, which will run from Oct. 9 to Dec. 8.

The course, taught by Carl Bibbs, will run Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Attala Center, located on 620 West Jefferson St. in Kosciusko. There is no charge to take the course.

To apply for the program, applicants must have a GED or high school diploma, a valid driver’s license and must be able to pass a drug test. Applicants must also the possess the Career Readiness Credential- Silver Level. The ACT National Career Readiness Certificate (ACT NCRC®) is an assessment-based credential that measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations.

The course will prepare students to assemble, install and repair pipes, fittings and fixtures for heating, water and drainage systems according to specifications and plumbing codes. Students who are interested in applying for the training program must email their resume to Danny Brunt at danny.brunt@iveymechanical.com or Curtis Turnbo at Curtis.Turnbo@Iveymechanical.com no later than Sept. 11.

To learn more about Ivey Mechanical, visit: http://iveymechanical.com/.

For more information about the Holmes Introduction to Plumbing Trades, contact Director of Adult Education/GED Earline Russell-Smith at (662) 472-9105 or esmith@holmescc.edu.