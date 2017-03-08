Home Destroyed By Fire on Hillcrest Drive (Video)

At 2:28 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko Fire and Rescue responded to the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive for a report of a house fire.

Emergency personal arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. It was determined that no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Kosciusko Water and Light was called to cut power to the structure. MedStat was also called to be on standby in case medical services were needed.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 4:00 am. Crews remained on scene continuing to extinguish the hot spots.

Captain Steven Gant tells Breezy News that it is believed to have started in the attic, but it is too early to say. The investigation is ongoing at this time.