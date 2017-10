At 3:34 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a house fire. The caller said it was located on Grapevine Street in Sallis. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to found the home totally engulfed in flames. The house was empty at the time of the fire according to County Fire. The cause is not known at this time and is under investigation by Attala Fire. No injuries were reported.